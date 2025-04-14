New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A car parked near Patel Chowk metro station caught fire on Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush two fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding a the blaze was received at 2.15 pm, the official said.

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released at slprbassam.in: SLPRB Releases Provisional Answer Key for Assam Police Constable Exam, Check Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"We rushed two fire tenders to the spot and the firefighting operation lasted for a few minutes," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)