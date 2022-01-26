Udhagamandalam (TN), Jan 26 (PTI): A male elephant was found dead with serious injuries in Baikolli forest area near Pandalur, about 70 KM from here, on Wednesday.

Also Read | Motorola Frontier 22 Specifications Leaked Online, Likely To Come With 200MP Primary Camera.

Forest Department officials on rounds noticed the carcass and suspect the death was caused due to fighting with other elephants, sources said.

Also Read | EV Maker Tesla Officially Enters Turkish Market: Report.

However, the exact reason for the death would be known only after autopsy, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)