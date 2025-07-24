Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand formally entered the international market with the launch of its maiden project in Dubai Islands, United Arab Emirates.

The expansion is part of Casagrand's long-term vision to tap into high-growth real estate destinations and lifestyle-focused developments outside India.

The company said it has a strong commitment to the region and is exploring land parcels across key growth communities. It aims to develop over 6 million sq ft of premium residential and mixed-use projects in the UAE over the next three years, an official statement said.

Commenting on the occasion, Founder and Managing Director Arun Mn said, “Our entry into the UAE is a proud and exciting moment for all of us at Casagrand. Over the last 22 years, we have built a track record of delivering high-quality projects on time and with precision. We now want to bring this experience and approach to one of the world's leading real estate destinations.”

Casagrand's upcoming projects in the UAE will embrace resort-style living and offer world-class amenities tailored for the modern, discerning buyer.

“We believe the UAE's visionary leadership, investor-friendly policies, and vibrant cosmopolitan lifestyle present the ideal environment for our next phase of growth,” he added.

