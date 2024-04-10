Gonda (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A case was filed on Wednesday against BJP candidate Kirtivardhan Singh, who is seeking reelection from Gonda Lok Sabha seat, for violating the model code of conduct, a senior official said here.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma said the case was filed against Singh at Chhapia police station for organising a workers' conference at his farmhouse in Maskanwa on April 3 without permission. The matter came to light after photos and videos of the event were posted on the Facebook account of the BJP candidate.

An investigation was launched into the matter under the supervision of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), following which a flying squad team lodged the case, Sharma said.

She said that if any political party or candidate holds rallies, public meetings, road shows and other such activities without permission, a case will be filed against them for violation of the model code of conduct.

