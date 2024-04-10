Mumbai, April 10: As the auspicious Chardham Yatra season approaches, the Uttarakhand government has announced mandatory registration for pilgrims planning to visit the revered temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. In this article, we at LatestLY explain how to register for the Char Dham Yatra 2024 and the dates. The annual pilgrimage commences in April or May and concludes in October or November, attracting thousands of devotees seeking blessings at these sacred sites. Eid al-Fitr 2024 Celebrations Around the World: Exploring the Rich Diversity of Customs and Traditions Across Various Countries and Cultures.

Registration for the yatra has already begun for Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham, with the process for Gangotri and Yamunotri set to follow suit upon the official announcement of their temple door openings. Pilgrims can secure their registration through the official portal at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or alternatively, via WhatsApp by sending 'yatra' to 8394833833 or by calling the toll-free number 01351364. Chaitra Navratri 2024: From Vaishno Devi Temple to Mansa Devi Temple, 5 Famous Durga Temples in India for a Spiritual Experience This Navratri.

Know How To Register for Char Dham Yatra 2024

Visit registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in and select the Register/Log-in option.

and select the Register/Log-in option. Fill in the required information on the newly opened form.

Complete OTP verification for identity confirmation using a mobile number and email.

Post-verification, log in with the registered mobile number and password.

Access the personalized dashboard and click on Add/Manage Pilgrims or Tourists.

Provide all necessary details such as tour type, name, dates, and the number of tourists.

Upload scanned copies of valid photo IDs like Voter card, Aadhar card, or driving license.

A unique registration number (URN) will be sent via SMS upon successful registration.

Devotees are advised to download the registration letter, which is a requisite for the yatra.

Char Dham Yatra 2024 Dates

The sacred doors of Kedarnath are scheduled to open on May 10, 2024, followed by Badrinath on May 12, 2024. The opening dates for Gangotri and Yamunotri will be announced in due course.

The government's initiative aims to streamline the flow of tourists and ensure a safe and organised pilgrimage experience for all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).