Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) will conduct its 35th general body meeting at the St John's National Academy of Health Sciences here from November six to 11.

Over 200 active Bishops and 64 retired Bishops from l74 Dioceses, and the Chairmen and Executive Secretaries of the Various CBCI Commissions will participate in it, the Archdiocese of Bangalore spokesperson J A Kanthraj said in a statement.

The theme of the assembly is 'Communion, Participation and Mission of the Catholic Church in India.'

"It is to introspect the efforts of the Church in India, as to how to journey together in order to collaborate in the nation building," he said.

There will also be deliberation on the "current issues" in the country, it was stated.

