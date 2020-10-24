Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) The Karnataka government has decided to build a new campus of Rani Channamma University at Hire Bagewadi in Belagavi district and Rs 100 crore would be provided for the first phase of the work.

Stating this in an official press release on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, "It (new campus) has been a long-standing demand for the progress of the university. The land is sanctioned considering the demand. It is difficult to get the land near the city."

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pitches For Free COVID-19 Vaccine Throughout India.

Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, said the land at Hire Bagewadi was sanctioned due to the effort of public representatives of the region, including the district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarakihole.

At the same time, required developmental works would be taken up in nearby Kittur also, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Spying For Pakistan Arrested From Barmer, Taken to Jaipur For Questioning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)