Raipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,211,while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.06 per cent, he added.

So far, 11,38,138 people have recovered from the infection, including five during the day, leaving the state with 39 active cases, he said.

"Raipur, Bilaspur and Bastar districts recorded one case each. No new coronavirus case was reported in 25 districts. As on Tuesday, 12 districts have no active tally," he said.

With 5,266 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,75,239, he added.

