New Delhi, July 21: Clouds covered the national capital on Monday evening, with parts of the city receiving rain, officials said. A yellow alert has been issued for the next few hours, indicating a 'be aware' warning under the IMD's colour-coded alert system.

In its latest nowcast, the weather department said light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely in a few areas of Delhi in the coming hours. Earlier in the day, under a cloudy morning sky, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, July 21: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The humidity at 8.30 am stood at 83 per cent. Meanwhile, the air quality in the city was recorded in the "satisfactory" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 77 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

