Shimla (HP), Dec 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended New Year greetings to people and tourists at Shimla's Mall Road on Sunday evening.

The chief minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues as he took a stroll at Mall Road and later visited the ‘Winter Carnival' at the Ridge on New Year's eve.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Enthusiastic New Year revellers thronged Mall Road and The Ridge, dancing to music as the city centre, illuminated with lights, gave it a festive look.

Later at a cultural programme at the ‘Winter Carnival', Sukhu said the government is promoting tourism activities in the state and has organised the ‘Winter Carnival' in Shimla for the first time.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Sukhu also stressed that a clean environment, lush green valleys and dense forests of the state attract tourists from far and wide, a statement issued here said.

He also thanked people for the support he received during the recent floods in the state, and said tourists are back in the state due to the collaborative efforts of the people and the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)