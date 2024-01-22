New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) State-owned CIL's arm Central Coalfields Ltd is mulling a joint venture with the Jharkhand government for the second phase of expansion of Tenughat Thermal Power Station in the state.

The total installed capacity of the thermal station is 420 MW having two units of 210 MW capacity each.

The first unit of 210 MW was put under commercial operation in September 1996 and second unit in September 1997.

Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited (TVNL) intends to set up 2X660 MW coal fired supercritical units of extension project (Stage II) at the Tenughat Thermal Power Station (TTPS) located at Lalpania in Bokaro district of Jharkhand.

According to an official source, "Coal India Ltd (CIL) subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) wants to enter into a JV with this power plant. They are going for expansion.

"CCL wants be a JV partner with state government so that they will provide for land and everything and CCL will provide coal supply."

The source said that the proposal came up for discussion between the officials of CCL and the government of Jharkhand last week.

Two panels would be constituted, which will work out the modalities, including percentage of partnership by both parties in the JV, the source said.

Central Coalfields Limited is a mini-Ratna central public sector enterprise.

Formed on November 1, 1975, CCL (formerly National Coal Development Corporation Ltd) was one of the five subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd which was the first holding company for coal in the country (CIL now has 8 subsidiaries).

CCL produced 76.09 million tonnes of coal last fiscal. The production target for the company for the current fiscal is 84 million tonnes.

