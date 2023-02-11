New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday reviewed the construction of NUPPL, a coal-based super critical thermal power plant, and gave directions to expedite the completion of the project.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) is a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd -- a government of India enterprise -- and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd -- an entitity of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

"....Pralhad Joshi visited Ghatampur (Kanpur)-based Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) today and held a review meeting with the officials," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena accompanied the minister and assessed progress of the project.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Market Dip 27% in Q4 of 2022; Entry-Level, Sub-Rs 25,000 Segment Most Hit.

The minister said that for the purpose of inaugurating the first unit in July, the CMD Neyveli Lignite has been directed to submit a detailed review report in every 15 days.

Joshi further added that the work of railway line and water supply has also been completed. He said that power is a very important requirement for development. Before 2012-13, power supply was least satisfactory in many states including Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)