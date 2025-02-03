New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Coal production rose by 4.38 per cent to 104.43 million tonnes (MT) in January 2025 compared to 100.05 MT in the same month last year, an official release said on Monday.

"The contribution from captive, commercial and other entities for January 2025 has also been particularly strong, with production surging to 19.68 MT, 31.07 per cent rise year-on-year," the release said.

Coal supply or dispatches rose by 6.31 per cent to 92.40 MT in the month under review from 86.92 MT in January 2024.

Coal dispatch from captive and other entities for January 2025 showed remarkable growth, reaching 17.72 MT as compared to 13.64 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a 29.94 per cent increase.

Total coal production rose by 5.88 per cent to 830.66 MT in the April-January period compared to 784.51 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The cumulative coal dispatch up to January 2025 has risen to 843.75 MT, marking a 5.73 per cent increase from 798.02 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year.

