New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) has recommended quality standards for three spices - nutmeg, saffron, chilli (peppers and paprika), an official statement said on Tuesday.

The committee forwarded these standards to the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) for adoption, it said.

Codex standards are globally important as they referred to resolve international trade disputes and also form basis of aligning national standards by Codex member countries.

CCSCH is the youngest of the Codex Commodity Committees. It is chaired by India and Spices Board India functions as its Secretariat.

This committee is mandated to elaborate worldwide, science-based quality standards for spices and culinary herbs, in accordance with the Codex principles of consumer protection and fair-trade practices.

In its past five sessions, the committee developed and finalised standards for eight spices and culinary herbs, including cumin, thyme, garlic, basil, clove, ginger and oregano.

