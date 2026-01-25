Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Chief Ministers from several states listened to the 130th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the programme at the Doon Library, Parade Ground in Dehradun.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi tuned in to the Prime Minister's address in Bhubaneswar.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also listened to the 130th episode of Mann Ki Baat in Jashpur.

Furthermore, West Bengal BJP President and party MP Samik Bhattacharya listened to the 130th episode of Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Kolkata.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma heard it in Jaipur.

Tripura Chief Minister listened to the monthly address in Bishramganj.

In Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the Prime Minister's programme in Mathura.

Meanwhile, Nabin, who is on a day-long visit to Mathura-Vrindavan, received a grand welcome upon his arrival and offered prayers at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple, performing puja-archana to "Thakur Ji".

Nitin Nabin on Sunday said he would strive to bring the BJP back to power in Uttar Pradesh, deliver better development, and increase people's trust.

Addressing a gathering, Nitin Nabin said, "I would say that the way we are writing new chapters of development in Uttar Pradesh, we will strive to bring the government back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and with your blessings, we will once again form a government that will bring development and increase people's trust."

The BJP stated that Nabin will later visit the residence of BJP MLA Shri Rajesh Chaudhary to express his condolences on the demise of the MLA's mother.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in the year's first episode of Mann Ki Baat, spoke about Republic Day celebrations, National Voters' Day, and urged celebration of first-time voters as a democratic milestone.

He also recalled the 2016 social media trend to reflect on the Startup India journey, noting that India has now become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. The Prime Minister stressed the mantra of 'quality, quality and only quality" for industry and startups, reiterating his vision of "zero defect, zero effect" for a Viksit Bharat.

He highlighted public participation-led initiatives such as river rejuvenation in Uttar Pradesh, water conservation in Andhra Pradesh, and community-driven social reforms across states. PM Modi also spoke on the cultural importance of bhajans and kirtans, including the emerging trend of 'bhajan clubbing' among youth.

He also praised the role of the Indian diaspora, environmental conservation efforts, millet (Shree Anna) promotion, cleanliness drives, and talked about the India AI Impact Summit 2026. (ANI)

