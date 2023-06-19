New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) IT company Cognizant on Monday announced that it has extended its business relationship with industrial investment firm Orkla.

Cognizant will modernise the delivery model, which will gear Orkla IT towards a future operating model that is essential for the business transformation of the companies under the Orkla umbrella.

Orkla has expanded its relationship with Cognizant, a statement said, adding that the scope of activity is brands and consumer-oriented companies.

Orkla IT AS will be the legal partner on behalf of Orkla.

Cognizant is a long-standing and trusted advisor to Orkla, and the two companies have partnered on several digital transformation projects since 2013. These include ongoing IT support and thought leadership in IT infrastructure, digital workplace, SAP, public cloud, and security.

The statement further said that the enhancement of managed capacity will also enable SAP and infrastructure services to innovate and improve continuously, enabling Orkla IT to be fully aligned with current and future business opportunities.

"As digitalisation continues to evolve, it is evident that a modern, secure, and agile way of IT deliveries serves our companies and customers," Geir Olav Nistad, CEO of Orkla IT AS, said.

Anne-Sofie Risasen, Head of Nordics and Baltics at Cognizant, noted that when businesses transform to cloud-based models, they are setting themselves up for a more modern, agile, and secure IT infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to be extending our long-standing relationship with Orkla as their trusted advisor by enabling both a transformative cloud migration and enhanced operational IT services. Cognizant's solutions will help Orkla's IT services to be more cost-effective, stable, and meet the wider business needs both now, and in the future," Risasen added.

Orkla IT is Orkla's own IT company, delivering services to portfolio companies and business units.

