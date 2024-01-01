Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Gurdaspur recording a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius.

Shallow fog was also observed at some places in the two states early morning.

According to the Meteorological Department's weather report, Faridkot recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.2 degrees Celsius and Amritsar 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius while Hisar, Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded respective minimums of 8.3 degrees Celsius, 8.8 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius.

