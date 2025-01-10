New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has penalised two hostel students for allegedly allowing outsiders into their rooms, consuming alcohol, and using hookah, among other violations -- the combined fines amounting to Rs 1.79 lakh.

The students have been asked to deposit the fines within five days, as per official notices issued to them on January 8.

The first notice read, "12 unknown individuals were found in your room consuming alcohol and creating a disturbance on the hostel premises in your absence. This behaviour constitutes a serious violation of hostel rules."

A fine of Rs 80,000 has been imposed on the student, including Rs 60,000 for unauthorised entry of outsiders, Rs 2,000 for drinking, Rs 6,000 for possessing an induction stove and heater, Rs 2,000 for hookah use, and Rs 10,000 for aggressive behaviour, interference in official matters and intimidation of hostel staff.

The second notice alleges that on December 22 last year and January 5, several outsiders were present in another student's room, where alcohol was consumed. It further claims, "The Warden Committee and security personnel attempted to open your room at that time, but you did not open the door."

The student was fined Rs 99,000 -- Rs 85,000 for allowing unauthorised individuals on two occasions, Rs 2,000 for drinking, Rs 2,000 for possession of a hookah, and Rs 10,000 for aggressive and disruptive behaviour.

Both notices caution the students that failure to pay the fines within the stipulated time could result in further disciplinary action, including eviction from the hostel.

"Any future complaints or violations will result in your immediate eviction from the hostel without prior notice," the notices warn.

Former president of Sutlej Hostel, Kunal Kumar, criticised the fines, calling them an act of extortion.

"In a university where the semester fee is only Rs 200, students are being fined amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. These fines are being imposed on those who do not support the ABVP," he alleged.

No immediate reaction was available from the hostel warden on the matter.

