Hindoli/Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 17 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Friday alleged that the Congress believes in the policy of rob and share, and its government in the state was mired in corruption.

He was addressing a public meeting in Hindoli in favour of BJP's Hindoli assembly seat candidate Phrabulal Saini, who is a former minister. The party has fielded Saini against Congress leader and sitting MLA Ashok Chandana for the November 25 assembly polls.

"Rob and share (loot ke lao, baant ke khao) is the policy of the Congress. It (leaders) loots (money) and distributes it to use it among themselves," Joshi said.

He said the BJP will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to send those who looted public money to jail.

Joshi said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised round the clock free electricity in Karnataka but people there are suffering long power cuts.

He also alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan is corrupt and promotes anti-social elements and criminals.

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar also addressed the public meeting and appealed to people to vote for Saini.

Gurjar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for the country's progress and development while the Congress works for the Gandhi family.

