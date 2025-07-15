Hyderabad, Jul 15 (PTI) A 29-year-old Congress leader was shot dead by a gang of unidentified people in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Kulcharam mandal when M Anil, Medak District Congress SC Cell Secretary, was travelling in a car.

The assailants were trailing Anil in two cars and one of the vehicles overtook and blocked his path. A man stepped down and opened fire at him, a police official said.

The accused fired four bullets on Anil resulting in his death on the spot.

Asked about the motive behind the attack, the official citing preliminary inquiry, said the deceased was into real estate business. Rivalry or financial disputes is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

A murder case was registered and teams were formed to nab those absconding, the official added. Further investigation is on.

