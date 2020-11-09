Mangaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee on Monday staged a protestnear the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) against the handing over of the airport to the Adani group.

Addressing the protesters, former state minister Ramanath Rai criticised the BJP government for handing over the airport, which had witnessed significant strides in development under the public sector.

Former MLC Ivan DSouza, who also spoke, questioned the need for the handing over of the Airport to the Adani group.

District youth Congress president Mithun Rai said the BJP government is privatising all institutions established by Congress governments in the past.

District Mahila Congress President Shalet Pinto, former MLAs Abhayachandra Jain,Mohiyuddin Bava, J R Lobo and others took part in the protest.

