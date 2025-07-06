Barabanki (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) A couple was killed and their four-year-old son was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Jarua turn on Chinhat Road under Deva police station limits on Saturday night, when the family was on their way to visit relatives in the area, they said.

According to police, Chhotu (35), a resident of Bharwara village under Gomtinagar Extension police station in Lucknow, was travelling with his wife Rita (30) and their child on a motorcycle when the vehicle was hit by a truck coming from the Deva side.

The couple died on the spot while their minor son suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, officials said.

Deva Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Tripathi said the man was wearing a helmet, but the impact of the collision was severe, leading to the couple's deaths.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

