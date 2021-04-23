Pune, Apr 23 (PTI) The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India's (CREDAI) Pune Metro has given 10 ventilators and equal number of units of high oxygen flow devices to civic-run hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area.

While the five units of high pressure oxygen devices and ventilators were delivered to a COVID-19 centre of the Pune Municipal Corporation in Baner, the other set of five devices and ventilators were given to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run COVID-19 hospital located at Thergaon, said a statement from CREDAI-Pune Metro.

A 30-bed special COVID-19 ward for Pune Police at DY Patil Hospital in Pimpri was inaugurated recently by Pimpri Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash in presence of CREDAI-Pune Metro President Anil Pharande.

CREDAI-Pune Metro is also committed to contribute five additional ventilators at the DY Patil Hospital, said Pharande. HRS hrs

