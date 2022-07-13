New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Dabur India through its subsidiaries has acquired the entire stake in Bangladesh-based Asian Consumer Care from its joint venture partner Advanced Chemical Industries for about Rs 51 crore.

Dabur held 76 per cent stake in the firm before acquisition through its subsidiary Dabur International, while the remaining 24 per cent was held by Advanced Chemical Industries, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | ITR Filing for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23): Know Last Date to File Income Tax Return for Individuals, HUF, Firms And Penalty If You Miss Deadline.

"We would like to inform you that Dabur International and Dabur (UK) Limited, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dabur India Limited, have decided to purchase 84,79,187 equity shares and 1,000 equity shares, respectively, of Asian Consumer Care Private Limited (subsidiary company of Dabur India limited) from JV partner Advanced Chemical Industries Limited as per the JVA termination and share purchase agreement to be executed," the filing said.

The company has acquired 24 per cent stake for 60 crore Bangladeshi taka which, according to present exchange rate, comes to around Rs 51 crore.

Also Read | 5 Leading Online NEET Coaching Institutes Providing Quality Learning and Mentorship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)