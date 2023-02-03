New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The government had withdrawn guidelines on data anonymisation to ensure harmonisation with other policies that were in the works, Parliament was informed on Friday.

The government had uploaded draft guidelines on data anonymisation on August 30 but pulled it down after about a week.

"The guideline on anonymization of data were withdrawn to ensure harmonization with other policies under consideration and reassessing their completeness," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

In response to question by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on whether the government intends to republish the guidelines for public consultations, the minister said other policies such as the National Data Governance Policy announced in the Budget 2023, with reference to which consistency was to be ensured, are not yet in place.

"Therefore, no view has been taken regarding republishing of the said guidelines for public consultations," he said.

