Barasat (WB), Feb 13 (PTI) A 33-year-old man and his elder sister were found dead at their residence on Saturday in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Their decomposed bodies were recovered from a flat at RB Road under the Dumdum Police Station limits, they said.

The neighbours informed the police about the stench emanating from the house, following which they broke open the door and found the dead bodies, a senior officer said.

The man's body was found lying on the floor, while his sister, aged 45, was found hanging from the ceiling, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem.

According to the police, they had rented the flat and have been staying there for the last six years.

A preliminary investigation suggested that they were facing a financial problem.

