New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 46-year-old man was found inside his house in central Delhi's Turkman Gate area, a police official said on Monday.

Police received information on Sunday evening about a foul smell emanating from a house in Chatta Momgram near Turkman Gate, and that the occupant was not responding to knocks or phone calls, he said.

A police team reached the spot and found the body, identified as Mohammad Imran Khan, lying on the bed in his residence. The body had started decomposing, a senior police officer said.

"The body was examined and the room was thoroughly checked. No signs of forced entry or injury were observed. The family members have not raised any suspicion regarding the circumstances of the death," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, police said.

The scene was inspected by the district crime team and forensic experts to rule out any foul play.

Khan had been residing alone, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report, they added.

