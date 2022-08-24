New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Skincare startup Deconstruct is targeting to become a Rs 100-crore brand over the next two years, the company said on Wednesday.

The startup has secured USD 2 million (about Rs 16 crore) in a funding round from Kalaari Capital's flagship program CXXO and Beenext.

Also Read | TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 161 Officer, Assistant Posts At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How to Apply.

"With 50 per cent repeat rates, Deconstruct, within 16 months of inception, is growing at 25-30 per cent month-on-month and aims to become a Rs 100-crore brand in the next 2 years. About 30 per cent of the orders come in from the top 8 metros and 70 per cent from the rest of India on its platform," the company said in a statement.

Deconstruct aims to increase awareness about the right formulations needed to address specific skincare concerns among women in India.

Also Read | Lucknow Hospital Asked to Pay Compensation for Faulty Treatment 24 Years After Artist Ranbir Singh Bisht’s Death.

"Deconstruct aims to utilise the funding from Kalaari Capital for research and product development, innovation and expansion, hiring and marketing initiatives. In the next 12-18 months, the enterprise intends to increase its product range from 15 to 50 products, within skincare and adjacent categories," the statement said.

It is also exploring new international markets, such as UAE and some southeast Asian markets. There are plans to retail products on ‘quick commerce' platforms such as Dunzo, Swiggy and Big Basket among others, expanding from existing distribution channels, including all major e-commerce platforms and Deconstruct's own online platform.

Deconstruct is the fifth portfolio company for Kalaari's flagship programme that seeks to level the playing field for women founders in India's startup ecosystem.

"Kalaari came in from a very first principle thought process and undertook a detailed understanding of the business. This provided me immense confidence that they can be extremely valuable as partners who can go beyond capital," Deconstruct Skincare founder and CEO Malini Adapureddy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)