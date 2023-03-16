New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi airport has been adjudged the best airport in India and South Asia, according to international air transport rating organisation Skytrax.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has also moved up to the 36th position this year from 37th in 2022, according to a release.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium, is operating IGIA, which is also the country's largest airport.

A release on Thursday said Delhi airport is the only Indian airport to feature on the prestigious list of top 50 airports across the world since 2020. Regionally, it has topped the list of best airports in South Asia as per Skytrax.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on annual global airport customer satisfaction survey, which was done during the period from August 2022 to February 2023.

The survey evaluated the customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, and immigration through to departure at the gate, the release said.

