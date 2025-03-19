New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday introduced a 'Best MLA of the Year' award to recognise their legislative excellence.

Addressing the valedictory session of a two-day orientation programme for the newly elected MLAs of the Delhi Assembly, Gupta said the criteria for the award will include excellence in parliamentary debate, attendance record, and decorum in the House.

"This award will serve as a motivation for legislators to uphold the highest standards of parliamentary conduct and actively contribute to meaningful legislative discourse," he said.

It is a step towards making the Delhi Legislative Assembly a 'Model Assembly' that sets new benchmarks in democratic governance, Gupta said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who inaugurated the programme on Tuesday, called upon the Speaker and the MLAs to develop Delhi Vidhan Sabha into a 'model' Assembly.

The programme, conducted by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), gave a workshop to the new MLAs on constitutional provisions, rules of procedure, question hour protocols, legislative motions, and policy-making frameworks, said a statement from Delhi Assembly secretariat.

Gupta said, "These comprehensive training sessions play a crucial role in empowering our MLAs with the knowledge and skills required to serve the people effectively."

The 70-member Delhi Assembly comprises 48 BJP MLAs and 22 from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP came to power winning the Assembly polls held in February, ending the decade-long rule of the AAP in Delhi.

