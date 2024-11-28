New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A smooth morning at Fun City Mall in Delhi's Prashant Vihar turned chaotic when a blast near the PVR Cinema halted the screening of a movie midway causing confusion among viewers in the theatre.

A 9:55 am screening of "Bhul Bhulaiyaa 3" was disrupted briefly due to the low intensity explosion at a sweet shop 100 metres away from the PVR.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

Guards of the PVR rushed to the theatre following a loud noise from the blast to check if everything was fine inside of the theatre.

"After the blast we rushed inside the theatre to check if everything was fine. Consequently, the screening of the movie had to be stopped for only two minutes, which was later resumed," a security guard said.

Also Read | From Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana and Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, Know All About Women-Centric Cash Schemes, Monthly Allowances, Status and Benefits.

However, no official statement was released from the PVR.

The distance between the PVR and the explosion site was 100 metres which sent plumes of smoke bellowing towards the theatre causing alarm among families living nearby and moviegoers.

Another security guard said there were about 15 people inside the theatre at the time of explosion who got worried due to loud noise and came out to enquire.

"There were less than 15 people including some families inside the theatre watching the movie when the incident took place. They came outside to enquire about the loud noise," he said.

A shopper at the mall, Anamika, said that she was inside the mall purchasing clothes when she heard the noise.

"I got extremely scared after hearing the blast. At first, I thought the explosion occurred inside the mall. But then I saw police personnel outside rushing towards the explosion site," she said.

Panic also gripped the residents living in the area. It also has high profile buildings including the office of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch which is situated almost 70 metres from the explosion site.

A low intensity blast occurred near PVR multiplex in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini on Thursday. The driver of a three wheeler, which was parked nearby, sustained minor injuries, police said. The entire area was cordoned off after the blast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)