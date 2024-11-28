Mumbai, November 28: Several states across the country have rolled out women-centric cash transfer schemes to empower women and provide them with financial support. Not only have these women-centered schemes supported women but also helped political parties strengthen their vote base. While many of their states are running their own schemes, we will take a look at some of the prominent ones such as Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, Ladli Behena Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra, Lakshmir Bhandar in West Bengal and Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka.

Subhadra Yojana in Odisha

The Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government recently initiated the third phase of the Subhadra Yojana by transferring the first installment of INR 5,000 to nearly 20 lakh women. One of Odisha government's flagship welfare schemes, the Subhadra Yojana is expected to benefit over one crore women of the state. Under this scheme, eligible women between 21 and 60 years of age will receive INR 50,000 over five years between 2024 and 2028-29. The BJP government in Odisha will provide INR 10,000 per annum to women in two equal instalments. The amount will be credited into the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank accounts. Notably, INR 10,000 crore has been allocated for the Subhadra Yojana scheme for FY 2024-25. Subhadra Yojana: Mohan Charan Majhi-Led Odisha Government Releases Third Phase of Subhadra Instalment, Transfers INR 5,000 to Over 20 Lakh Women; Know Steps To Check Beneficiary Status.

Ladli Behena Yojana in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government launched the Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana on January 28, 2023. The scheme has been designed to provide monthly financial aid to women across the state. In the beginning, women were paid INR 1,000 per month but now they are receiving an monthly allowance of INR 1,250 per month. Under the Ladli Behena Yojana, the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government has allocated INR 18,984 crore for the scheme for the financial year 2024-2025.

Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra

Similar to Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behena Yojana, the Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched earlier this year by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. The women-oriented scheme is providing INR 1,500 monthly financial assistance to women aged 21 to 65. Besides cash allowance which is directly deposited in their bank accounts, women beneficiaries are also entitled to three free LPG cylinders in a year. In its ruling alliance’s manifesto, Eknath Shinde also promised to increase the aid under Ladki Bahin scheme to INR 2,100 per month. The MahaYuti government has allocated estimate INR 46,000 crore for the scheme this financial year. West Bengal Budget 2024-25: State Government’s Financial Assistance Increased Under Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Lakshmir Bhandar in West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government launched the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in February 2021. The aim of the flagship program is to provide financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections. Under this scheme, women between 25 to 60 years of age are given monthly assistance of INR 1,000 while the amount is INR 1,200 for women from SC/ST categories. To avail the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme benefits, women must be enrolled under the "Swasthya Sathi" scheme besides meeting other eligibility criteria. The state government has reportedly allocated INR 14,400 crore for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme this FY 2024-25.

Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka

Launched in 2023, the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana is paying INR 2,000 monthly through DBT to the account of the registered eligible beneficiaries. Notably, the allowance is paid to the woman head of families belonging to the below poverty line (BPL). The Gruha Lakshmi Yojana was one of the five poll promises by the Congress party in its manifesto in the run up to the Karnataka assembly elections 2024. While INR 28 608 crores has been earmarked for the financial year 2024-25, the Karnataka government released INR 17,000 crore Gruhalakshmi scheme in FY 2023-24.

