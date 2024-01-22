New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi's PWD has directed officials who have been transferred to CPWD to immediately join the new posts without waiting for their substitutes, according to an official memorandum

The assistant administrative officer at the Public Works Department directed 17 officials to join their new posting in the Central Public Works Department, the memorandum issued on January 19 said.

The officials have not been released from the PWD.

The memorandum was released on the issue of non-implementation of transfer orders of officers/officials transferred from the PWD to CPWD, an official said.

It was observed that officials have not been relieved from their respective offices in PWD to join their new place of posting in CPWD, he added.

“It has been viewed seriously by higher authorities. All controlling offices of the respective officers/officials are hereby directed to relieve the officer/officials under transfer immediately without waiting for substitutes, under intimation to this office. Non-compliance of directions shall be viewed seriously,” the memorandum added.

