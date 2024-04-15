New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The day was pleasant for Delhiites as the sky was covered with clouds, and there is a slight chance of rain during the night, it said.

The weather office predicts a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with strong surface winds expected to reach speeds of 20 to 25 kmph during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures likely to reach 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

