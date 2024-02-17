New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degree Celsius.

At 9 pm on Friday, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 255, which falls in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

