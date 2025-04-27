New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal and the highest in April in six years.

This is the highest night-time temperature in Delhi since April 25, 2019, when it was 28 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Delhi experienced a hot Saturday as daytime temperatures crossed 42 degrees Celsius, the highest this season. It was also the highest April day temperature in three years.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature dropped slightly but remained hot at 41.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches above normal.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy day on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity oscillated between 42 per cent and 28 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stayed in the 'poor' category for the seventh straight day. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 246 at 4 pm on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

