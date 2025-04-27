New Delhi, April 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, introduced the Sachet mobile app, an early warning platform developed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Designed to enhance disaster preparedness, the app sends real-time, geo-targeted alerts for natural disasters. It covers events such as floods, cyclones, landslides, avalanches, forest fires, and storms. The PM emphasised the role of timely alerts in preventing loss of life, urging citizens to download and actively use the app to stay safe.

The Sachet app, according to PM Modi, uses the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) to disseminate crucial information swiftly. Users can subscribe to alerts for their current location or any other state or district in India. Apart from disaster warnings, the app provides daily weather reports and forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). To make it accessible for all, Sachet supports 12 Indian languages with translation and read-out features, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder important updates. Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Narendra Urges People To Use ‘Sachet’, Mobile App, Says ‘Important Tool for Safety From Natural Disasters Like Floods, Cyclones, Landslides’.

What Is Sachet App?

Sachet is a disaster early warning app developed by NDMA to keep citizens informed about potential disaster risks. The app issues alerts directly from authorised government sources, ensuring reliability and authenticity. In addition to alerts, users receive valuable resources such as Dos & Don’ts during disasters, helpline numbers, and information on affected areas, helping them respond effectively in emergencies. NDRF Has Set Global Standards in Disaster Response, Management, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The app also includes a satellite receiver connectivity feature for broader communication coverage in disaster-hit areas. With support for multiple Indian languages and a user-friendly interface, Sachet makes disaster alerts more inclusive. It empowers users to not just protect themselves but also assist others during times of crisis, thereby building a safer and more resilient community.

In conclusion, PM Modi’s emphasis on the Sachet app reflects the government’s commitment to proactive disaster management. Citizens are encouraged to install the app, stay updated on alerts, and contribute to building a culture of preparedness across the nation.

