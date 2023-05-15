New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Deloitte India has acquired two assets, 'Tezeva' and 'FaktoryWize', from a Pune-based technology startup Websym Solutions, along with the team that has designed and deployed these assets across clients, as it looks to bolster capabilities in Internet of Things, automation, and digital transformation.

These assets would help organisations to leverage IoT, big data, cloud, and analytics and enable real-time process management. Also, they will provide actionable analytics to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, boost operational visibility, and enforce process compliance.

Also Read | Unique ID Number Mandatory for Doctors in India: Know All About National Medical Register, Who Can Enroll and Required Qualifications.

By acquiring the assets, Deloitte India has expanded its existing portfolio of services and strengthened ability to offer end-to-end advice, implement, and operate solutions to manufacturers, industrial, and consumer OEMs and smart city/smart utilities deployments, according to a statement.

It did not divulge the financial details of the transaction.

Also Read | How To Find Lost Phone? Step-by-Step Guide on How To Track, Block and Unblock Your Lost or Stolen Smartphone Using sancharsaathi.gov.in Portal.

"Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has acquired two flagship assets, 'Tezeva' and 'FaktoryWize', from Websym Solutions, a Pune-based technology startup that specialises in data-driven solutions and services, along with the team that has designed and deployed these assets across clients," it said.

Manufacturers in energy, industrial, and consumer product industries, as well as smart city projects are using 'Tezeva' and 'FaktoryWize'. Deloitte India will introduce these products to other industries as well.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisitions as they present an excellent opportunity for us to enhance our expertise in an Industry 4.0 era where data-driven solutions are in high demand across multiple industries, driving efficiency, ease, and productivity," Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte South Asia, said.

Tezeva is a connected products platform that allows OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to monitor real-time health and performance, remote disgnostics, and predictive maintenance of remotely deployed assets and products.

FaktoryWize, on the other hand, is a connected operations platform that allows manufacturers to streamline operations, enhance operational efficiency and increase margins. It works in hetrogeneous shopfloor environments and discrete and continuous manufacturing process scenarios and support multi plant and multi country deployments, the statement informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)