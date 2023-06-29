New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Deloitte on Thursday said it has appointed industry veteran Manoj Kohli as senior advisor.

In his 44-year career spanning across 30 countries, Kohli served as the Country Head of Softbank India, playing a pivotal role in expanding the investment management firm's presence in the Indian digital start-up market.

Prior to that, he served as the CEO and Managing Director of Bharati Airtel, driving the company's growth and market dominance in India's telecommunications industry.

"Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP today announced the appointment of Manoj Kohli as Senior Advisor to the organisation," Deloitte said in a statement.

In his role in Deloitte, Kohli will leverage his extensive business and industry knowledge.

His expertise in technology, telecommunications, renewables, and digital sectors will be instrumental in advising the organisation on strategic initiatives, innovation, evolving business landscape, enhancing client experience, and creating value for stakeholders, Deloitte said in a statement.

Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said, "I believe his (Kohli's) insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to deliver high-quality services to our clients and pursue our growth ambitions."

Kohli said, "The organization's reputation for trust, excellence, commitment to innovation, and focus on delivering value align perfectly with my own professional values".

