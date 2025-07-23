Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has authorised the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to issue certificate of origin through online trade connect portal, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The move will enable exporters from the Union Territory to access the crucial document locally, it said.

The KCCI has been formally authorised by the DGFT, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to issue the certificate of origin (non-preferential) through the online trade connect portal, a statement from the chamber said.

A certificate of origin is an essential document required by customs authorities in importing countries to establish the origin of goods, and it plays a pivotal role in facilitating smooth international trade.

The development positions KCCI among a select group of business chambers across the country that have been entrusted with this responsibility, as per the statement.

The DGFT has mandated that, effective January 1, 2025, the manual issuance of certificates of origin will be discontinued nationwide.

All such certifications are now to be processed exclusively through the digital platform, marking a major shift toward streamlining export documentation and compliance with international trade norms, it said.

With this authorisation, the KCCI becomes the first and only business chamber in Jammu and Kashmir empowered to issue online certificates of origin, enabling exporters from the region to access the crucial document locally through a trusted institution, the KCCI said.

KCCI President Javid Ahmad Tenga termed it a "landmark achievement" for the business community in the Valley.

Exporters in J&K can now apply for the certificate of origin via the trade connect portal, the dedicated online platform developed by DGFT. KCCI will process and verify the applications submitted through this portal, thus eliminating the need for physical submissions, he said.

The step is expected to benefit a wide range of export sectors in J&K, including handicrafts, carpets, shawls, horticulture, agri-produce, and processed food items, the KCCI President said.

He said the KCCI expresses its gratitude to the DGFT for this recognition and assures the business community of its continued commitment to supporting and expanding Kashmir's trade and export potential in the global marketplace.

