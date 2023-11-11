Dehradun, Nov 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Kumhar Mandi area here and bought earthen lamps from local potters for Diwali on Saturday.

Dhami appealed to people to buy local products and imbibe the mantra of 'Vocal for Local'. "Earthen lamps provide sanctity to the festival of Diwali," he said.

"The festival of lights is also associated with Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness," he said.

He paid for the earthen lamps through the digital medium, and said India has the highest number of digital transactions in the world.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made rapid progress in the field of digitalisation, he said.

"Over the years, UPI has increasingly become a part of our economy and habits. This is the foundation of Digital India. It is a medium to deliver digital services to the last mile," the chief minister said.

