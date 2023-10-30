New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A man in his 30s, suffering from decompensated heart failure despite not having a family history of heart aliments, underwent a successful heart transplant at a private hospital in Gurugram here.

The patient from Bihar was experiencing severe dizziness and breathlessness. Post evaluation, he was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy and left ventricular dysfunction — common indications that suggest a heart transplant, said a statement from Medanta Gurugram.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shines at International Athletics Championship, Dedicates Gold Medal to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi!.

He was also suffering from comorbidities - uncontrolled diabetes mellitus and hypertension, both major predisposing factors for a heart ailment in our country.

The man was advised to undergo a heart transplant which was conducted by a team of doctors led by Dr Anil Bhan, Chairman of Cardiac Surgery at Medanta Gurugram.

Also Read | National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

"What was interesting about this case is that the patient was young, he was not a smoker or drinker, his family did not have any history of heart ailments, yet he had such a severe heart condition," he added.

He found a donor within a short span of time of his admission. There was an in-hospital brain dead donor, and National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization(NOTTO) allocated his heart to the young patient , the hospital said.

According to Bhan, Haryana has 2,737 people waiting for organ transplants, with Gurugram having the highest number of people at 462.

A total of 2,150 persons are waiting for a kidney, 434 for liver, 80 for a heart, and 29 for lung transplant, he said.

Five people are on the waitlist for intestine transplant, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)