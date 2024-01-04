Gurugram, Jan 4 (PTI) The Gurugram Police on Thursday said it has recovered the car which was allegedly used to dispose of the body of former model Divya Pahuja who was shot dead in a hotel room here. Her body is yet to be found.

The 27-year-old woman was on Tuesday taken to a hotel room by five people. Divya was shot in the head allegedly because she had been extorting money from the hotel owner by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures”, they said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

A CCTV footage shows the suspects, including hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56), purportedly dragging her body wrapped in a white sheet through the lobby of Hotel City Point to a blue BMW car, police said.

The accused can be seen fleeing the hotel in the car with Divya's body in the boot, they said.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

A senior police officer said Abhijeet had handed over the car with the body to Balraj Gill alias Hemraj (28) around a kilometre away from the hotel.

The BMW car was found abandoned at a bus stand in Punjab's Patiala, however, the former model's body is yet to be recovered, the Gurugram Police said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Till now, Abhijeet, Hemraj and Omprakash (23) have been arrested while several teams have been formed to nab the other two accused, police said.

Sandeep Gadoli, a dreaded gangster from Gurugram, was killed in a shootout in Mumbai on February 6, 2016. Later, the Mumbai police said Gadoli had been lured into a trap with the help of his "girlfriend" Divya and killed in a fake encounter.

Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli. Gujjar was in prison at the time of the encounter, but he hatched the conspiracy with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Divya as a honey trap.

An FIR was registered against five police personnel, Divya, her mother and others.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Divya in June last year, about seven years after she was arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)