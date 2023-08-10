New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Realty major DLF on Thursday announced that it has tied up with Global Health Ltd (Medanta) to set up a 400-bed multi-speciality hospital in the national capital.

The two companies will have an equal partnership in the new joint venture.

DLF and Global Health Ltd -- a leading private multi-specialty tertiary care provider -- have "entered into an understanding for forming a company to launch a 400-bed multi-super specialty hospital to provide the highest quality of healthcare in the heart of Delhi in Greater Kailash-I."

Both DLF and Medanta will own 50-50 equity in the new company.

DLF will be a strategic investor and Medanta will run the hospital and have operational control.

DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh said, “We are excited to participate in setting up a world class hospital in South Delhi at a location which is closely associated with the origins of our company."

The new hospital will strengthen the medical infrastructure in Delhi and further strengthen its deep commitment to improve the quality of life for residents in and around Delhi (NCR), he added.

Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of Global Health Limited, said, "Our new hospital will bring the best of Medanta's renowned clinical expertise and patient care closer to the people of Delhi. It will offer cutting-edge surgical treatments across specialties under one roof with the same patient quality safety standards that Medanta has come to be known for."

The new hospital will also become a one-stop solution for all types of cancer treatments and will benefit a large swathe of patients not only in Delhi but across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and other neighbouring states, he added.

According to a joint statement, the super speciality hospital is slated to provide medical and surgical interventions in over 20 super specialties, including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, kidney, liver, lung and heart transplants, gastroenterology and chest surgery.

The facility will also have a Comprehensive Cancer Care unit, offering end-to-end oncology treatments under one roof.

Medanta will operate its Gurugram, Noida and Delhi facilities, linking its existing 1,391-bed flagship hospital in Gurugram and its upcoming Noida facility (550 beds) to the new hospital in South Delhi.

Under the “Medanta” brand, the company has a network of five hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna).

Spanning an area of 4.7 million sq ft, its operational hospitals have 2,725 installed beds as on June 30, 2023. It also has an under-construction hospital in Noida.

