New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The telecom department will engage telecom operators for developing 5G use cases in the field of precision agriculture and smart farming in collaboration with the agriculture ministry, an official statement said on Friday.

A team from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) visited Indian Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR), Pusa Institute, as part of 5G use case lab exploration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW).

The visit follows DoT's Inter-ministerial committee deliberations and industry presentations with indigenous 5G solutions to MoAFW.

Following the visit, it was decided that DoT will complement digital innovation actions of MoAFW with 5G innovation in the agriculture sector with DoT partnership, build engagement with telecom service providers and 5G industry on precision agriculture and smart farming and explore opportunity to create a centre of excellence and usecase lab under MoAFW with digicom solutions.

"A task force with officers from both sides would develop the work programme with deliverables in a time-bound manner," the statement said.

The DoT has formed an inter-ministerial committee led by Member (Technology) for engagement with 14 central ministries and departments for 5G applications and solutions.

"A white paper on 5G use cases has been sent to respective ministries for wider dissemination containing details of use cases developed from Indian industry, relevant centres of excellence and DoT's partnership in enabling access to 5G testbed," the statement said.

