New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Dr Lal Pathlabs on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined 27 per cent to Rs 62 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 85 crore for January-March period a year ago.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Trying To Commit Theft in Building Falls off Metal Pipe, Dies.

Revenue from operations however rose to Rs 485 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 431 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal Pathlabs said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 350 crore as compared with Rs 296 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read | BEST Strike in Mumbai: 163 Mini Buses of BEST Stay off Roads Due to Flash Strike.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,087 crore as against Rs 1,581 crore in 2020-21.

The company said it board approved a final dividend of Rs 6 per share on face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)