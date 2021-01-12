Mangaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Strict action will be taken against people involved in drug sale and those creating nuisance in public places, city police commissioner N Shashikumar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme at the press club here, he said police will give priority to efforts for curbing drug menace.

He said the police had paraded 140 drug offenders in the city recently, among whom 70 were habitual offenders.

The parade was meant to give a chance to those who are willing to transform and lead a normal life, he said.

On 'Operation Suraksha' being implemented by the police, he said the aim was to check consumption of alcohol and use of ganja in public places, including beaches.

A total of 75 people have so far been taken into custody as part of the operation, Shashikumar said.

More than 20 people were taken into custody from Someshwar beach alone, he said.

