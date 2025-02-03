Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested in the Palam Vihar area here and 3.486 kg of marijuana was seized from his possession, police said on Monday.

The accused had booked a Rapido ride from Delhi to Gurugram for delivering the contraband, officials said.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

Based on a tip-off, a police team from Palam Vihar police station intercepted a bike on Delhi-Bijwasan Road. Upon spotting the police, the pillion rider attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said.

The bike rider informed police that the accused had booked the ride through the Rapido app, officials said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

A search of the accused's bag led to the recovery of the contraband, following which he was arrested, police said.

The accused was identified as Indra Kumar Sahni, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, who currently residing in a rented accommodation in Bharthal village, Delhi, they said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Palam Vihar police station, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)