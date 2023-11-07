Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) An alleged drug smuggler has been arrested from Punjab's Tarn Taran and 3 kg of heroin that he smuggled from across the border was seized, police said on Tuesday.

Harpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar's Chheharta, was arrested on Monday with 610 grams of heroin, Senior Superintendent of Police (Tarn Taran) Ashwani Kapur said.

During questioning, Singh disclosed that he had hidden heroin, which he brought through a drone from Pakistan, in a field in the Khemkaran area, the officer said.

Police later recovered 3.160 kg heroin from the field, he said.

A case has been registered against Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Aircraft Act, police said.

