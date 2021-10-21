Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) Several reputed industrialists have come forward to make investments in Karnataka and this would create more jobs, state's Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Thursday, as he termed his visit to 'Dubai Expo 2020''as "very fruitful".

Also Read | Realme Announces Indian Cricketer KL Rahul As Its New Brand Ambassador.

He said, during the expo the state has also showcased the investment opportunities in the space sector.

Also Read | Google Calendar Gets Focus Time Feature, Here's How It Works.

Stating that the state's delegation succeeded in convincing several companies to invest in the state, Nirani said, he along with the delegation consisting of IT&BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Indian Consul General at Dubai, and senior officials from the state met several industrialists and explained to them about the thriving business ecosystem and investor-friendly atmosphere in the state and most of them have shown keen interest to invest.

LuLu group, Mubadala, KEF Holdings, Ducab, Electric Way, DP World, Aster Healthcare, Alshamsi Travelers, BLS International, United Park and Service, Export Bahrain, AIML, Taghleef Industries and other prominent companies have agreed to make investments here, he said.

"UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investment (GII) group has decided to open its office in Bengaluru and it will invest Rs 3,500 crore in the next three years,” he added.

On the investment opportunities in the space sector, the Minister said that the 'Space Week' at Dubai Expo from October 15 to 21 helped Karnataka project itself as an ideal destination for investments in aerospace, defence and space sectors and the huge opportunities in the state.

ISRO and several startups in the space sector took part in the symposium at India Pavilion. "Karnataka is a leader in space and defence sectors and emerged as India's biggest space cluster. We are also the second biggest manufacturer of electrical machinery. We tried to attract more foreign investments in aerospace, defence, space, health, handloom, food processing and other sectors."

Karnataka also succeeded in projecting itself as an ideal destination for investments to more than 200 prominent global industrialists including Gulf through its unique 'Karnataka Now & Beyond' programme, the release said.

The state provided necessary information to the industrialists about the ample opportunities available and the delegation held a separate meeting with the startups and invited them to invest in the state. "The delegation gave information on the government facilities, policies, reformative steps and the assistance provided to investors."

Warning against the misuse of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) land, Nirani said such land should be used only for industrial purposes and added that the government will cancel the allotment of land and notices have already been issued to several people for misusing the land.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)